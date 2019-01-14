Blue light warning signal to passengers travelling by local trains

With an aim to ensure safety in railways, the has come out with an innovative idea of installing visual indicators in local trains to Mumbaikars.

has installed a blue light visual indicator just above the entrance of one for guiding the commuters not to board the running train, at the last moment.

The indicator flashes when to stop boarding the train before it becomes unsafe and draws a boundary on the platform which is the minimum clearance level for commuters to avoid accidents while the train is in motion.

The device will definitely act as a psychological barrier from boarding the moving train and also as a deterrent to the people.

The work of installing the blue light visual indicator was carried out in Kurla of under the guidance of DK Sharma, General Manager, Central Railway.

Central Railway would monitor the performance of the new blue light visual indicator and based on the outcome and commuter feedback, a decision would be taken on the installation of visual indicators on more coaches and rakes of suburban locals.

