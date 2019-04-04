Body found hanging in BJP booth office in Siliguri

A body of a 42-year-old man was found hanging at the booth office of the in Siliguri on Thursday morning.

Locals out on their morning walk had reportedly spotted the body hanging from the booth office and alerted the police which came and took the body away for postmortem. An investigation is underway.

The deceased has reportedly been identified as who used to work as a labourer.

termed the incident as an example of Bengal's jungle raj and asked the Election Comission to take cognizance of the matter.

"There is jungle raj in Bengal, the should take cognizance of this incident. There is no rule of law in Bengal, workers are continuously getting killed there. Is a political party or a murderous organisation? This is really unfortunate, the people of Bengal will answer this with their votes. CM Mamata Banerjee thinks she has become the absolute authority in Bengal after becoming CM, the people make the CM and dispose of the CM from the CM seat. The people of Bengal will teach a lesson to Mamata Banerjee in the Lok Sabha election and she will not become the assembly elections in Bengal."

The incident happened a day after Narendra Modi's mega rally in north Bengal's Siliguri.

will see polling in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11.

