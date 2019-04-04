RJD floats Bhojpuri slogan "Kare ke Ba, Lade ke Ba, Jeete ke Ba" for Lok Sabha polls

Lalu Prasad-led RJD has coined a slogan in " ke Ba, Lade ke Ba, Jeete ke Ba" (we have to do, we have to fight, we have to win) for the ensuing Lok-Sabha elections.

The slogan imitates the famous Bengali slogan of "korbo, lorbo, jitbo re" (we will do, we will fight, and we will win) which is IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders Anthem.

Sharing the slogan, RJD official said that the nation will have to "battle for justice" for the "sake of democracy".

"In this battle of justice for the sake of democracy, we have to do-we have to fight- we have to win. We will have to stand together against all injustice and atrocities as we have to do- we have to fight- we have to win," tweeted RJD from its official handle.

In a subsequent tweet, Tejashwi Yadav shared the song based on the slogan " ke Ba, Lade ke Ba, Jeete ke Ba".

