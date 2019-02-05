Bollwyood wishes Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday

-
ALSO READ
Abhishek's adorable birthday message for 'little princess' Aaradhya
B-Town celebs wish 'nicest' Abhishek Bachchan on birthday
Aishwarya reminisces 'roka' with Abhishek
Moving away from centrestage is heartbreaking for any actor: Abhishek Bachchan
Writers are most important ingredient in filmmaking: Big B
-
Bollywood celebrities have inundated actor Abhishek Bachchan's social media with birthday wishes. The actor turned 43 on Tuesday.
Posting a picture of Abhishek as a baby on Instagram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote, "always...My Baby HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY BAAABYYY."
Filmmaker Karan Johar too took to social media to wish Junior Bachchan.
He posted, "o my brother AB!! Have loved you since I have known you which is 40 years of a deep bond!!! You are and will always be special to mom and me! And now to Yash and Roohi who will grow up to know that they have a solid uncle with a golden heart! Love you so much AB! @bachchan and have the best birthday and year! #happybirthdayAB."
Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Happy birthday @juniorbachchan, Wishing you a wonderful day and all the most amazing memories on your Big Day!" While Genelia Deshmukh too posted, "Dearest @juniorbachchan .. Wishing you a very happy birthday.. Thank You for always being there for us .. Warmest Regards always."
Other actors to wish Abhishek on social media included his 'Dostana' costar John Abraham who wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest baba @juniorbachchan . To many more beautiful birthdays. May our Dostana last forever!!!" Sonu Sood too wrote, "Happy birthday mere bhai @juniorbachchan .. there can no one be like u simply the best. Keep hating me because I love u the most."
Actor Boman Irani too took to Twitter to wish Abhishek. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to my darling who although is as young as me, but does look a generation older. Love you more and more @juniorbachchan!"
On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan who debuted in 2000 with 'Refugee' has worked in films like 'Happy new Year', 'Dostana', 'Dhoom' and 'Guru' among others. He was last seen in the 2018 film 'Manmarziyaan' opposite Taapses Pannu.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU