'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' first weekend report

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa', which features father-daughter duo and sharing screen space for the first time opened to much critical acclaim but failed to make a mark at the box office.

Despite being last week's solo release the film managed to earn only Rs 13.53 crores in the first weekend.

Indian took to his handle to share the box office collection, writing, "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga finds limited patronage... Plexes of select metros witnessed growth over the weekend, but the overall total is low... Weekdays crucial... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr. Total: ₹ 13.53 cr. biz. #ELKDTAL."

The film earned Rs 3.30 crores on its opening day, Rs 4.65 crores on Saturday and minted Rs 5.58 crores on Sunday.

Although the film didn't have a good start at the box office, it opened to great reviews from film critics as well as fellow celebrities.

The film will face tough competition from holdovers including Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The of Jhansi', which is still doing well at the box office and Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' which is also going strong at the ticket window.

The movie is set in the backdrop of and revolves around a love story filled with 'syaapa'.

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film deals with a same-sex relationship and is pegged as 'the most unexpected romance of the year.'

Sonam is said to be playing a homosexual character in the film. The trailer of the movie showed her character rejecting several marriage proposals. She eventually shares her secret with Rajkummar Rao, which is implied to be about her sexual preference.

The film also stars and in pivotal roles.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)