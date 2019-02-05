JUST IN
Business Standard

Nirvana co-manager remembers Kurt Cobain in new book

ANI  |  Music 

Days ahead of the 25th anniversary of Kurt Kobain's death, former Nirvana co-manager Danny Goldberg is opening up about his brief years working with the legendary musician in his new book, 'Serving the Servant

The book, to be released on April 2, catalogues Nirvana's journey to success from 1990 to 1994, from the moment Goldberg and colleague John Silva agreed to manage them to the day Cobain died, reported Variety.

In four short years, Goldberg saw the release of Nirvana's most successful album 'Nevermind' turn the band into a household name.

He watched the meeting, marriage, and media mayhem that was Cobain and Courtney Love, followed by the birth of their daughter, Frances Bean, all the way up to Cobain's final battle with addiction and ultimately his suicide.

Drawing heavily from personal memories and documents as well as interviews with Love, former bandmate Krist Novoselic, and other family and friends, the book collects stories that Goldberg has told publicly or in interviews over the years into a single volume.

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 13:49 IST

