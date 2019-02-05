B-Town celebs wish 'nicest' Abhishek Bachchan on birthday

From wife to his friends and Genelia Deshmukh, Bollywood celebrities filled with good wishes for on his 43rd birthday on Tuesday.

Abhishek, son of megastar Amitabh and actress-politician Jaya Bachchan, made his acting debut in 2000 with "Refugee" alongside Kareena Kapoor. Since his debut, he has featured in several films like "Dhoom", "Yuva", "Guru", "Happy New Year", "Sarkar" and "Dostana". He was last seen onscreen in the 2018 film "Manmarziyaan".

Here is what what the celebrities have tweeted:

Bachchan: Always my baby... Happy birthday baby.

Madhuri Dixit Nene: Abhishek Bachchan, wishing you a wonderful day and all the most amazing memories on your big day.

Genelia Deshmukh: wishing you a very happy birthday. Thank You for always being there for us. Warmest regards always.

John Abraham: Happy birthday my dearest baba To many more beautiful birthdays. May our 'Dostana' last forever.

Sonu Sood: Happy birthday mere bhai (my brother) Abhishek Bachchan. There can (be) no one like You. simply the best. Keep hating me because I love you the most.

Adnan Sami: Happy birthday dear Abhishek Bachchan, wishing you a wonderful day and a brilliant year ahead! Much love and duas.

Raghav: Happy birthday to my man Abhishek Bachchan! Thank you for your kindness, your willingness to make art with me, but most importantly your friendship. Love from

Milap Zaveri: Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan. You are one of the nicest people I have met and you deserve all the happiness in the world

Goldie Behl: This is not a throwback, it is happening right now as we post happy birthday little brother Abhishek Bachchan.

Aftab Shivdasani: Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan! Here's wishing you a blessed day and prosperous year ahead buddy! Lots of love.

--IANS

dc/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)