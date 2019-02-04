Bomb explosion kills 10 in Somalia

10 people lost their lives while dozens were injured after a car bomb exploded at a crowded mall in the business district of here on Monday.

Terrorist group Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated to Al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the heinous attack.

"The explosion rattled windows of nearby buildings," quoted a witness as saying.

The death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue. Meanwhile, a few of the victims, who are receiving medical attention have been grievously injured.

The terror group has previously staged attacks which killed 52 people and injured a 100 in November last year, amongst other strikes.

This is the group's second attack in 2019. 21 people lost their lives when members belonging to the terrorist outfit laid siege at the DusitD2 compound in

