Nawaz Sharif suffering from kidney stone

Former Sharif is suffering from kidney stone and a medical board will determine the procedure to be adopted on the jailed Pakistani leader.

Dawn quoted an at the as saying that the CT scan and ultrasound reports of Sharif had detected a stone in his left kidney.

A medical panel would examine the test reports and prescribe appropriate medicines and further medical procedures, the added.

On January 24, a special board had suggested the government shift the 69-year-old Muslim League- (PML-N) stalwart, who has been serving seven years of a prison sentence in in after indictment under graft charges, to the amid grounds of his deteriorating health.

Meanwhile, Information has said that Sharif will be sent back to jail once his health improves.

"He is being provided with the best facilities in every way. He has also been given his favourite dishes in jail," the added.

On Saturday, the deposed was shifted from to the hospital where he was examined by a three-member medical board.

On January 28, the adjourned the hearing on a bail plea of Sharif on medical grounds till February 6. The plea was filed by Sharif's

Sharif, in the plea, also requested that the seven years prison sentence announced on him by the accountability court in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case be suspended until a decision is announced on his appeal against the jail term. His plea has been fixed for hearing on February 18.

