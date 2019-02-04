UK, Spain, France recognise Guaido as Venezuela's interim President

-
The United Kingdom along with other European nations, including Spain, France and Sweden, have recognised Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim President after embattled President Nicolas Maduro failed to announce fresh Presidential elections by Sunday.
"Nicolas Maduro has not called Presidential elections within 8 day limit we have set. So UK alongside European allies now recognises @jguaido as interim constitutional president until credible elections can be held. Let's hope this takes us closer to ending humanitarian crisis," Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tweeted on Monday.
