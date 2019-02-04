JUST IN
Business Standard

UK, Spain, France recognise Guaido as Venezuela's interim President

ANI  |  Others 

The United Kingdom along with other European nations, including Spain, France and Sweden, have recognised Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim President after embattled President Nicolas Maduro failed to announce fresh Presidential elections by Sunday.

"Nicolas Maduro has not called Presidential elections within 8 day limit we have set. So UK alongside European allies now recognises @jguaido as interim constitutional president until credible elections can be held. Let's hope this takes us closer to ending humanitarian crisis," Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tweeted on Monday.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 16:15 IST

