Can I break into team? Probably not, says Ben Foakes

Despite rescuing England in its only ODI against Ireland, wicket-keeper batsman believes he cannot break into the team considering and are world's first and second best glovemen.

"Can I break into the team? Probably not. Jos is probably the best 'keeper-batsman in the world and Jonny is probably second, if not first. It is ridiculous. So just to get the game has been great. It is something I did not expect. I did not really think I had made my debut," ICC quoted Foakes, as saying.

Foakes was called up for the series only because was dropped due to an injury, Buttler and Bairstow were given rest after their performances at the (IPL).The 26-year-old came in at number six when England were 101/6 while chasing Ireland's 198 runs and completed a four-wicket win. Foakes (61*) along with (47*) added 98 for an unbeaten seventh-wicket stand.

"It was a bit of a grind. It was a rebuilding job. It suited my game. I could get my head down and fight it out a bit. They were tricky conditions - it was nipping about a bit - so with their bowlers, we had to stick in and take what was on offer. Because we bowled so well and restricted them to less than 200, the run-rate never got beyond us," Foakes said.

Eoin Morgan, who was pleased by Foakes' performance, said, "I knew it would be challenging at stages but the bowlers did a great job. Three or four of us batted poorly but batted superbly on debut and he and got us over the line. We found a way to win today, which is nice.

