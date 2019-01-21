Brain training app improves users' concentration: Study

Researchers at the have designed a new 'brain training' game designed to improve users' concentration.

and Larry D. Rosen, in their book, The Distracted Mind: Ancient Brains in a High-Tech World, point out that with the emergence of new technologies requiring rapid responses to emails and texts, young people, including students, are having shorter attention spans and are frequently becoming distracted.

This difficulty in focusing attention and concentrating is made worse by stress from a global environment that never sleeps and also leading to jet lag and poor quality sleep.

from the Department of Psychiatry, said, "We've all experienced coming home from work feeling that we've been busy all day, but unsure what we actually did," adding, "Most of us spend our time answering emails, looking at text messages, searching social media, trying to multitask. But instead of getting a lot done, we sometimes struggle to complete even a single task and fail to achieve our goal for the day. Then we go home, and even there we find it difficult to 'switch off' and read a book or watch TV without picking up our For complex tasks we need to get in the 'flow' and stay focused."

Recent years have seen that as have become prevalent, there has been a growth in the number of so-called 'brain training' apps that claim t o improve cognitive skills such as memory, numerical skills and concentration.

Now, a team from the Behavioural and Clinical Institute at the has developed and tested 'Decoder', a new game that is aimed at helping users improve their attention and concentration. The game is based on the team's own research and has been evaluated scientifically.

In a study published in the journal Frontiers in Behavioural Sahakian and colleague Dr have demonstrated that playing on an for eight hours over one month improves attention and concentration. This form of attention activates a in the brain.

The researchers divided 75 healthy young adults into three groups - one group received Decoder, one group played Bingo for the same amount of time and a second group did not receive any game. Participants in the first two groups were invited to attend eight one-hour sessions over the course of a month during which they played either or Bingo under supervision.

All 75 participants were tested at the start of the trial and then after four weeks using the CANTAB Rapid Visual Information Processing test (RVP). CANTAB RVP has been demonstrated in previously published studies to be a highly sensitive test of attention/concentration.

Results from the study showed a significant difference in attention as measured by the RVP. Those who played were better than those who played Bingo and those who played no game.

To ensure that Decoder improved focused attention and concentration without impairing the ability to shift attention, the researchers also tested participants' ability on the Decoder performance also improved on this commonly used neuropsychological test of attentional shifting. During this test, participants have to first attend to numbers and then shift their attention to letters and then shift back to numbers. Additionally, participants enjoyed playing the game, and motivation remained high throughout the 8 hours of gameplay.

Speaking about the study, Sahakian commented, "Many people tell me that they have trouble focusing their attention. Decoder should help them improve their ability to do this. In addition to healthy people, we hope that the game will be beneficial for patients who have impairments in attention, including those with or We plan to start a study with patients this year."

The game has now been licensed through Cambridge Enterprise, the of the University of Cambridge, to app developer Peak, who specialise in evidence-based 'brain training' apps. This will allow Decoder to become accessible to the public.

