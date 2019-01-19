Positive psychology exercises boost happiness during substance use disorder recovery period: Study

Self-administered exercises can significantly boost in-the-moment happiness for adults recovering from substance use disorders, suggests a recent study.

The study, published in the Journal of Treatment, examined whether positive exercises increase happiness in people recovering from substance use.

" scientists are increasingly moving beyond the traditional focus on reducing or eliminating substance use by advocating that encompass quality of life. Yet orchestrated positive experiences are rarely incorporated into treatment for those with substance use disorders," said Bettina B. Hoeppner, of the study.

As part of the study, the authors noted that effectiveness of positive exercises may be promising tools for bolstering happiness during treatment and may help support long-term recovery.

According to lead researchers, the study underlines the importance of offsetting the challenges of recovery with positive experiences. Recovery is hard, and for the effort to be sustainable, positive experiences need to be attainable along the way.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)