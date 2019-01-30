Britney Spears is returning to big screen one more time!

American is soon going to make a brief cameo in an upcoming horror-comedy film.

The 37-year-old, who last appeared in the 2002 comedy-drama 'Crossroads', will make a brief cameo in the upcoming film 'Corporate Animals', reported E! Online.

The news was announced at when director spoke about the project during a panel.

"One of our characters - Calum Worthy's character, Aidan - is obsessed with Britney Spears, and there's a of him as he's going crazy thinking that he is hearing Britney speaking to him from the walls," Patrick said.

The news got many fans surprised and excited including cast member

"That is awesome. Wow, that's awesome. I gotta hear the outtakes. I'm happy to have that in the film," she said while looking visibly surprised and happy.

On being asked how did they make it happen, Patrick explained, "Through a series of connections we were able to get 10 minutes of her time to record this, which was so awesome."

'Corporate Animals', also stars and but doesn't have a release date yet. It is going to premiere at this week.

Fans of Britney also speculated the possibility of a ' 2' when in August 2014 her co-star said super sweet things about Britney in an interview.

Britney heard the message and couldn't help but react. "Truly the sweetest, thx 4 the kind words. Nothing but great memories of working w u. pt 2? ;)" she had written on

For now, Britney is focused on her music career including her residency. However, she recently announced a work hiatus to spend more time with family and cancelled her new show 'Domination' due to her father, Jamie Spears' health issues.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)