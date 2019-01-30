Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' crosses 50 cr mark in just 5 days

Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika

The film had a opening weekend, passing the first Monday test and emerging as a during its first week. Indian took to his handle to share the box office collection of the film.

"#Manikarnika crosses ₹ 50 cr... Despite positive feedback, the biz is clearly divided: Some circuits holding well, some aren't... Weekend 2 crucial... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 52.40 cr. biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu," he tweeted.

'Manikarnika' garnered Rs. 8.75 crores on the first day while it earned Rs. 18.10 crore on Saturday, and went on to collect Rs 15.70 crores on Sunday. The film minted Rs. 5.10 crores on Monday and Rs. 4.75 crores on Tuesday, paving its way into the Rs. 50 crore club.

However, its collection witnessed a dip on Monday and Tuesday as compared to the weekend.

The film will face tough competition during the coming weeks as the much-in-buzz 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' is set to release this Friday.

According to Box Office India, Kangana has broken her own record as her earlier blockbuster 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' had earned Rs 37.50 crores over its first weekend. At the time of its release, it was the highest first-weekend collections for a female-centric film.

'Manikarnika: The of Jhansi' is a period drama based on the life and struggles of of Jhansi and her war against the British Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, and in pivotal roles.

