Karan Johar refutes rumours related to 'Dostana 2'

News about the second instalment of the 2008 hit film 'Dostana' has been doing the rounds for a while now, but it seems like the rumour mills have got it all wrong!

Filmmaker took to his handle to clear speculations related to the film.

"For the record.....NO ONE has been officially approached for 2!!!! Some thoughts and ideas are underway but has moved," he tweeted.

According to various media reports, had apparently been roped in to play the lead in ' 2.' Reports also stated that the 25-year-old who made her debut with KJo's 'Student of The Year 2' is also keen about working on the film.

However, has cleared the air about any speculations surrounding the upcoming film. Amidst all the confusion, he further confirmed that although no one has been approached, some ideas are being discussed.

After the success of the 2008 romantic-comedy film, fans have been eagerly awaiting a sequel.

The film 'Dostana' featured Priyanka Chopra, and in lead roles. too was seen in a cameo in the Tarun Mansukhani directorial.

Meanwhile, is all geared up for his upcoming projects 'Kalank', 'Brahmastra', 'Student of the Year 2' and 'Takht'.

