Karan Johar refutes rumours related to 'Dostana 2'

News about the second instalment of the 2008 hit film 'Dostana' has been doing the rounds for a while now, but it seems like the rumour mills have got it all wrong!
Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Twitter handle to clear speculations related to the film.
"For the record.....NO ONE has been officially approached for DOSTANA 2!!!! Some thoughts and ideas are underway but nothing official has moved," he tweeted.
According to various media reports, Alia Bhatt had apparently been roped in to play the lead in 'Dostana 2.' Reports also stated that the 25-year-old actor who made her debut with KJo's 'Student of The Year 2' is also keen about working on the film.
However, KJo has cleared the air about any speculations surrounding the upcoming film. Amidst all the confusion, he further confirmed that although no one has been approached, some ideas are being discussed.
After the success of the 2008 romantic-comedy film, fans have been eagerly awaiting a sequel.
The film 'Dostana' featured Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. Bobby Deol too was seen in a cameo in the Tarun Mansukhani directorial.
Meanwhile, KJo is all geared up for his upcoming projects 'Kalank', 'Brahmastra', 'Student of the Year 2' and 'Takht'.
