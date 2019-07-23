Ashley Benson gets girlfriend Cara Delevingne's initials tattooed

Ashley Benson just marked herself with a tattoo dedicated to her girlfriend Cara Delevingne.

In the photo posted on Instagram on Monday, the 'Pretty Little Liars' alum gave her followers a look at her latest tattoo. Announcing the launch of her new designer eyeglasses collection, the American actor posted a picture featuring 'CD' tattoo alongside her left breast.

Needless to point out that 'CD' clearly stands for Cara Delevingne.

"So excited to share this with you guys my new collection with @priverevaux is here," she wrote in the caption.

"I spy Cara's initials," a user commented.

"Tattoo CD," another pointed out.

"It's that a C.D. Tattoo???" another fan exclaimed.

The tattoo comes amid speculation that the two ladies have already taken their relationship to the next level by getting engaged.

The much in love couple, who celebrated their one-year dating anniversary, last month, was recently spotted vacationing in Saint Tropez.

As the photo of the two from the getaway went viral, what caught the fans attention was that both the ladies sported a band on their ring fingers reports People.

The two were first linked in August 2018. They continued to keep their romance under wraps until earlier this year. But when they celebrated their first anniversary as a couple they finally confirmed the relationship.

In June, Delevingne posted a video of her pulling Benson in close to share a passionate kiss, putting an end to all the speculations.

The American model opened up about being sexually fluid during an interview with Vogue.

