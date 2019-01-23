Brother of RSS worker murdered in Ratlam

A 36-year-old man who was reportedly the brother of a local worker was found dead here on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as was found dead with his throat slit. Also attempts were made to burn the face of the deceased so that he remains unidentified.

The incident came to light when his father reached the field, where he had gone to switch on water pump and found his son lying dead.

Pradeep Sharma, ASP, Ratlam said that police is investigating the case and has got major leads.

"Dog squad and police have got major clues in the case. We are also rounding up the suspects for the enquiry," said

