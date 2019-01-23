FIF Terror funding case: NIA raids 8 locations across India

The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at eight different locations across in connection with Falah-i- Foundation (FIF) terror funding case.

The raids were conducted in Gonda (Uttar Pradesh), and (Rajasthan), Delhi, and (Gujarat), and Kasargod (Kerala), read a statement.

In Gonda, NIA, along with the ATS, raided the residence of a Madrassa teacher, named The team interrogated Ahmed for around seven hours.

During the searches across India, the teams seized 26 SIM cards, 23 mobile phones, five memory cards, five hard disks, nine debit cards, one laptop, approx 2 kg gold items and cash worth Rs 21 lakhs.

The terror funding case was registered by on July 2 last year under Sections 17, 18, 21, 38 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. As per the FIR, some Delhi-based individuals were receiving funds from operatives based abroad and were using the same to further the terror activities.

Falah-e- Foundation is a Lahore-based organisation established by Jamat-ud-Dawa. It is a front-end organisation of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). It was founded in 1990 by

In total, four accused persons have been arrested by the till date in the case.

