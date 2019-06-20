Kullu bus accident: Death toll rises to 33

Death toll rose to 33 in area bus accident in district of on Thursday, an said.

According to SDM M R Bhardwaj, a total of 33 passengers lost their lives while rest 37 suffered injuries after a private bus fell into a deep gorge near area of district.

With 50 people on-board, the bus was going to Gadagushani area from Banjar when the accident took place.

All deceased people have been identified, he said.

The administration has announced Rs 20,000 for the family of deceased and Rs 5,000 for the injured as immediate relief.

All the injured people have been admitted to a local hospital in Banjar, said here.

Rescue operations underway.

"Death toll may rise as initial reports suggest that the bus was overloaded", Thakur said.

"Six more doctors and all ambulances have been sent from other hospitals to (where people are being treated). The Road and has also been deputed," he added.

The has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

Expressing grief, said, "Deeply saddened by the bus accident in Condolences to families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. Govt is providing all possible assistance that is required.

