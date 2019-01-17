JUST IN
Anne Hathaway to star in 'The Witches' adaptation

ANI  |  Washington D.C. [U.S.A.] 

Actress Anne Hathaway has been roped in to play the role of Grand High Witch in filmmaker Robert Zemeckis' upcoming 'The Witches' adaptation.

Based on the 1973 novel of the same name, the film follows a seven-year-old boy who has a run-in with real-life witches, reported Variety.

According to the sources close to the project, Zemeckis' version will be more rooted in the original source material, while Anjelica Huston's 1990 classic film was a loose adaptation.

Zemeckis will also write the script and will produce the movie with his partner Jack Rapke through their banner ImageMovers.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019.

