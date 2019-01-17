Octavia Spencer, Bryce Dallas Howard reunite for 'Fairy Tale Ending'

Actresses Spencer and Bryce Dallas Howard, who were earlier praised for their roles in 2011 drama 'The Help', will reunite for the upcoming comedy ' Ending'.

Howard will also produce the movie through her Nine Muses alongside and Susan Carlson, Variety reported.

Spencer won the Best Supporting Actress award at for her role in 'The Help'. She has been nominated in the same category for the past two years for 'Hidden Figures' and 'The Shape of Water'.

Howard, best known for her role in the 'Jurassic World' franchise, will next be seen in the upcoming biopic 'Rocketman', portraying John's mother,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)