Octavia Spencer, Bryce Dallas Howard reunite for 'Fairy Tale Ending'

Actresses Octavia Spencer and Bryce Dallas Howard, who were earlier praised for their roles in 2011 drama film 'The Help', will reunite for the upcoming comedy film 'Fairy Tale Ending'.
Howard will also produce the movie through her Nine Muses Entertainment alongside Eric Carlson and Susan Carlson, Variety reported.
Spencer won the Best Supporting Actress award at Oscars for her role in 'The Help'. She has been nominated in the same category for the past two years for 'Hidden Figures' and 'The Shape of Water'.
Howard, best known for her role in the 'Jurassic World' franchise, will next be seen in the upcoming Elton John biopic 'Rocketman', portraying John's mother, Sheila Eileen.
