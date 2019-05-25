Building something stable takes time: Eelco Schattorie

Blasters, after witnessing a poor performance in the 2018-19 (ISL), appointed new Eelco Schattorie, in a hope to change their fortunes in the next season. However, Schattorie enunciated that reaching new heights is not easy and added that building something stable takes time.

Schattorie previously coached NorthEast United FC and under his guidance, the club managed to make their maiden (ISL) play-off appearance in the last season.

"My statements at the beginning of last season were based on the starting point of NorthEast United, meaning NorthEast never qualified for the play-offs before that which means structurally, there is something wrong. To reach higher heights, it is not easy," Goal.com quoted Schattorie, as saying.

"It also means that in order for a to compete with a Ferrari, you will have a lot of challenges. Building something that is stable takes time and that is the same for any club, be it NorthEast or Blasters. had a good track record in the first few seasons of the ISL. And last season, (they) suddenly went down and you need stability," he added.

Schattorie's new club finished second from the bottom in ISL 2018-19 but the newly appointed has set his aim for the highest position for Kerala Blasters.

"My goal is the same thing as it was with NorthEast. In this case, we aim for the highest position. The most important thing is to have something that we can build on for the upcoming seasons and not just trying to win the title," Schattorie said.

Now it will be interesting to see whether Schattorie will be able to replicate the same performance and put Kerala Blasters on a better position in the next season.

