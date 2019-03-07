C'garh CM presses for PM's resignation over Pulwama attack

-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation, saying that the latter was busy shooting for a documentary even after receiving the news about the Pulwama terror attack.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi must give an answer, who is responsible for the martyrdom of our soldiers in Pulwama when Prime Minister was busy in a photo-shoot. When will the BJP ask for the PM's resignation," said Bhupesh Baghel.
"BJP leaders should stop playing with the sentiments of the people of this country. Indian Army is not made by Narendra Modi but is the result of several years of hard work of our Jawans and officers," he added.
The Chief Minister also took a swipe at BJP president Amit Shah and said, " Amit Shah is saying 250 died while some other BJP leader says that 300 have died. We are not raising question on the strike and the Air Chief has himself said that IAF has done his job and they didn't count the casualties. But BJP must tell on what basis they are claiming these figures."
While addressing a rally in Ahmedabad on March 3, BJP president Amit Shah claimed that over 250 terrorists were killed in the air strike.
Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa on Monday said the fighter planes had hit the target given to them but he cannot give the number of casualties suffered as it is for the government to do so. India carried out the air strike 12 days after the Jaish terror attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. JeM had claimed the responsibility of the attack.
