After shoe fight with party MP, BJP MLA stages protest

BJP MLA Baghel who got into a fist fight with Sharad during an official meeting, on Wednesday sat on protest at the office here.

However, Baghel claimed that his protest is not against but against the administration which resorted to baton-charge on BJP workers.

"We had an altercation over the placement of names on foundation stone of a road project. We have no demands, but administration baton-charged BJP workers with lights switched off, I am sitting in protest against that. We are not protesting against Sharad Tripathi" said BJP MLA Baghel

Both and the MLA from BJP on Wednesday came to blows during a meeting to discuss developmental projects here. Initially, both of them had a verbal argument over the placement of names on a foundation stone of some development project.

However, the argument soon turned ugly as the two leaders got into jostling, pushing each other and ultimately fisticuffs. hit Baghel with his footwear to which the MLA also retaliated by slapping the

The incident took place during a meeting of the at the Collectorate where various representatives and officials were present.

There have been reports that the two have not shared a very cordial relationship in the past as well.

An eye witness said that the incident began with a heated argument between the MP and the MLA which snowballed into a physical fight.

told ANI, "We have taken cognizance of this condemnable incident and both have been summoned to Strict disciplinary action will be taken.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)