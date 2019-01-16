Cabinet nod to integrated e-filing and centralised processing centre

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Modi, on Wednesday approved Rs 4,241.97crore for integrated and centralised processing centre--2.0 Project-of the

The also approved the expenditure sanction for the consolidated cost of Rs 1,482.44crore of the existing CPC-ITR 1.0 project up to FY 2018-19. The broad objectives of the project include a faster and accurate outcome for the taxpayer, first-time-right approach, enhancing the user experience at all stages, and improving taxpayer awareness and education through continuous engagement.

This approval has significant benefits for the Department and taxpayers through various functionalities such as pre-filling of ITR and acceptance by taxpayer as a means to improve accuracy and to reduce drastically, facilitation to taxpayers in resolving outstanding tax demands; integrated contact centers for taxpayer assistance and taxpayer outreach program through and employer/partner accreditation program to bring significant enhancement in services to taxpayers.

The decision will ensure horizontal equity by processing returns filed by all categories of taxpayers across the country in a consistent, uniform, rule-driven, identity blind manner. This will assure fairness in tax treatment to every taxpayer irrespective of their status.

By of returns and issue of refunds to the taxpayer's directly without any interface with the Department, by adhering to international best practices and standards (ISO certification) and by providing processing status updates and speedy communication using mobile app, e-mail, and on the Department website, the decision will ensure transparency and accountability.

"The proposal ensures the continuation of the Department's goal towards transformation through technology. The and CPC projects have enabled end to end automation of all processes within the Department using various innovative methods to provide and to promote voluntary compliance," said the government in a statement.

Stressing on the benefit of the project, told media persons: "At present, it takes around 63 days to deal with income tax return process but this will be completed just in one day after the success of the 'integration project'. Through platform, we can provide rapid facilities to taxpayers, be it of income tax returns, ease in filing accurate returns, resolve grievances of taxpayers and spread awareness."

The on Wednesday also approved fresh capital infusion in the form of recapitalisation of bonds in the Export-Import Bank of (Exim Bank) to the tune of Rs. 6,000 crore and the authorised share capital of Exim Bank has been increased from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore.

"The decision has been taken by the government as the Exim Bank promotes the export and import process. Under this, capital adequacy will improve," said while briefing after the Cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, the (CCEA) also sanctioned Rs 22,594 crore to increase the capacity of Assam's by three times to fulfill the petroleum needs in the entire northeast region.

Goyal said the has given its approval to the project for capacity expansion of from three million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) to 9 MMTPA.

The project involves setting up of a from Paradip to Numaligarh and product pipeline from Numaligarh to Siliguri at a cost of Rs 22,594 crore. The project is to be completed within a period of 48 months, after approval and receipt of statutory clearances.

