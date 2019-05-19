Cancer drug could be repurposed to treat brain aneurysms

Drugs used for the patients can also be used to treat brain aneurysms, claims a study.

The study was published in the 'American Journal of Human Genetics'.

are a bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in the blood vessel wall. As blood passes through the weakened blood vessel, blood pressure causes a small area to bulge outwards.

They can develop anywhere in the body but are most common in the abdominal aorta (the artery that carries blood away from the heart) and the brain.

It's difficult to estimate exactly how many people are affected by as they usually cause no symptoms until they rupture, but experts believe it could be anywhere from 1 in 100 to as many as 1 in 20 people.

Treatment is difficult, involving complex which is currently only attempted in select cases.

Researchers have found a safer and more efficient possible treatment involving 'Receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitors'; a class of drug currently used to treat

Mark O'Driscoll, at the at the University of Sussex, said, "This is an extremely exciting discovery which shows how basic lab-derived observations on a genetic level can move into a clinical setting and start making big changes to and treatments.

Using sophisticated 'next generation' DNA sequencing technologies, teams in lead by Manuel Ferreira, identified a new genetic basis of a form of a brain (mutations PDGFRB). This was unexpected, as mutations in this gene have been previously identified in

O'Driscoll, then found that multiple disease-associated mutations in PDGFRB caused a specific abnormality in its encoded protein. This abnormality causes its activity to remain locked in a hyperactive form, referred to as 'gain-of-function variants' - in effect, causing the protein to always be 'turned-on'.

"Our research focused primarily on understanding the genetic and cellular mechanisms underlying a particular type of aneurysm," said O'Driscoll.

"By finding a new genetic basis in some patients, we were also able to demonstrate that a known drug could counter this genetic basis in most instances," O'Driscoll added.

"Understanding the genetics behind like this is crucial in identifying possible treatments and next steps - and that is exactly what our part in this new research has shown," O'Driscoll said.

Drug repurposing is not unheard of, and there are already some success stories including the use of thalidomide as a as well as a called

Dr Manuel Ferreira, of the study said: "We are now very close to treating these patients with PDGFRB variants with specific receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitors".

