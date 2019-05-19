Hip fractures may increase death risk in senior citizens

-
A recent study suggested that hip fracture dramatically increases the risk of death or other severe health conditions in older people.
According to CNN, older the patient, higher is the risk of death from a hip fracture.
Hip fracture primarily happens because of accidental falls and when people collide with solid surface or object. In rare cases, it can also occur because of trauma. Other factors responsible for falling can be dementia, frailty, poor vision, the use of a combination of medications, and trip hazards at home in older people.
Osteoporosis, a disease where bone tissue degrades, was also evident in causing hip fractures.
Initially, the fracture affects several other physical conditions apart from causing pain. Due to this, patients aren't able to perform any physical function, are likely to decrease social engagements and become more dependent.
More than three-quarters of patients undergo surgery with joint replacement being the most common among them.
In most of the cases, the trauma of the fracture and surgery affect an existing health condition. In worst condition, death can occur because of infections, internal bleeding, stroke or heart failure.
In order to improve the condition, the patient shall receive therapeutic rehabilitation and functional training for possibly regaining mobility post surgery.
Experts suggested that rehabilitation is necessary to begin moving as quickly as possible even if the patient has not gone through surgery.
Proper nutrition and a balanced diet have its own significance for the recovery. Some data stated poor nutrition at the time of the fracture result in complete shutting down of the movement in people. However, there is a mixed opinion of experts on whether nutritional supplements help improve function after a hip fracture or not.
