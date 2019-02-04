Captain Marvel launches new trailer at Super Bowl

-
Marvel has unveiled new footage of its upcoming superhero film during the Super Bowl. The clip gave fans a glimpse of how Carol Danvers (a.k.a. Captain Marvel) tries to save Earth from intergalactic forces.
The trailer also shows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), fellow pilot Maria Rambeay (Lashana Lynch), and Starforce commander Mar-Vel (Jude Law), reported Variety.
'Captain Marvel' is the 21st instalment in Marvel's Cinematic Universe. Not only that, it is also the first female-led superhero film in the franchisee.
Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, 'Captain Marvel' is set in 1995 and centres on Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, who joins an elite military team known as Starforce after becoming Captain Marvel. The film cas includes Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, and Annette Bening.
