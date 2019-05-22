Cardi B postpones performances in aftermath of plastic surgery

American B is taking some time off from her busy schedule to "fully recover" from her recent plastic surgery procedures.

The has postponed several upcoming performances and concerts after being given "strict doctor's orders" to take it easy, reported People.

A rep for the 26-year-old told People, " was overzealous in getting back to work, she didn't take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery."

"Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor's orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May," the rep added.

Many fans expressed their concern on after reports surfaced that the had backed out of a Memorial Day Weekend concert in winner was set to headline the 92Q Spring Bling Festival on Friday night.

The radio station later confirmed the news, adding that the show would be postponed to a later date citing health issues as the reason.

was also scheduled to perform on Tuesday night at in Texas, which she postponed later.

"She's very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down. She reassures them that she will see them in September," Cardi's rep said.

According to a source cited by E! News, the is cancelling all her performances for the remainder of May to "focus on recovering and healing," as advised by her doctor.

"After her plastic surgery, Cardi B jumped right back into her work so she wouldn't disappoint her fans and wanted fulfill her obligations. The travelling, flying and the performances took a toll on her body," the insider shared.

After denying it for months, Cardi recently admitted that she underwent liposuction in the months following the birth of her daughter

The artist, known for her candid nature, pleasantly surprised her fans when she openly talked about liposuction, saying she doesn't like "lying about things."

It is no secret that there is a stigma surrounding the procedure. However, Cardi told E! News at the launch of her second Fashion collection, "It was important for me because I don't like lying about things."

In an effort to be honest with her fans, the 26-year-old rapper plans on sharing more about the weight-loss process, which, she said, took months.

Speaking about the overall result, the shared that she is "enjoying" the slimmer figure she has attained now.

On the work front, Cardi is soon going to make her film debut with an upcoming drama titled 'Hustlers' alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and 'Hustlers' is slated to release on September 13, 2019.

