Cardi B opens up about Kulture and parenthood

American B recently opened up about parenthood and her daughter Kulture, who she calls her "little best friend."

The 26-year-old spoke to E! News about motherhood and her career at the Swisher Sweets Awards in West Hollywood, where she was honoured with the Spark Award, an honour tied to The Project initiative.

Gushing about her 9-month-old daughter, she said, "She is so fun, she is cool, like, I love her, she's like my little best friend."

"She just makes the gloomiest days like sunshine. I love it. It's a slice of heaven," she added while talking about her little one.

The upcoming holiday in May will mark Cardi's first as a mother.

Calling herself a good mother, said, "I am getting gifts. Hopefully, I get a cute gift for I'm a good mom. I'm good at a lot of things. The best job is mom. I'm really good at being a mom."

also added that being a working mother is "very challenging," as she initially thought she would hire a nanny, but changed her mind later.

"You're scared to get a nanny because you don't want anybody around them. You cannot just travel with your baby all the time like they get sick," she said.

Hours after the award show, Cardi headed to Indio, and gave a surprise performance at the 2019 Coachella festival.

She was joined by and Ozuna and scheduled performer DJ Snake to perform their hit track 'Taki Taki'. Cardi had performed at the music festival last year as well while she was pregnant with

On the work front, Cardi is soon going to make her film debut with an upcoming drama titled 'Hustlers' alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and 'Hustlers' is slated to release in 2020.

tied the knot with in September 2017, and they welcomed in July 2018. However, Cardi announced their split in the first week of December 2018 due to rumours of Offset's infidelity, which surfaced online. The couple reunited in for

Rumours of a reconciliation between and Cardi started when the two were spotted together in in December 2018. In February 2019, the couple made it clear that they are back together, by showing some at the Grammy Awards, which they attended together.

