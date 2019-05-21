Sneak peek of the partition sequences from 'Bharat'

Giving a glimpse of what went into the creation of starrer 'Bharat', the makers of the film shared behind the scene video that shows intricate details the team looked into while creating the partition scene and refugee camps in the movie.

Keeping the audience on their toes, director of 'Bharat' Ali Abbas Zafar, has yet again shared a video and wrote, "Experience the magnificence of the 1940s with Bharat!"

The short clip starts Pt Jawaharlal Nehru iconic speech 'Tryst with Destiny': "At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, will awake to life and freedom"; featuring the period of the partition of in 1947.

Revealing the details that were considered while creating the period, Zafar said, " Whenever you try to attempt something which is that magnanimous and historical. You need to be careful to do it with a sensible eye. So we got a lot of picture references of that time and frame in our research work."

The production designer, added: "The film starts from the partition. So, we have created train, engine, and station into a 1947 era. And at the same time, we did houses from 1947 in villages. From there the story goes to refugee camps in in Purana Qila. It was really interesting to show different backdrops in terms of architecture, culture, heritage, and vehicle.

To shoot the partition scene, Zafar zeroed a location, "It is in the interior and only one train passes through there. It is right on the border of and India," he said.

The team took the utmost care to make the scene as real as possible and for this, the production team saw the footage of the train used in the partition to re-create trains that look as real as possible.

Atul Agnihotri, the producer of the film, said, "There was a lot of detailing that went into creating the station and the trains. The station floor was made in bricks."

Not just the sites but costumes also were made after a lot of research. Alvira Agnihotri, Fashion Designer, said, "A lot of research has gone in costumes. We used to see a lot of family pictures to see what kind of clothes people used to wear those days.

"What train master, Jackie Shroff, is wearing that is the actual uniform worn at that time," added Lovleen Bains,

To create the partition sequence a whole section of the refugee camp was created in

Sharing his feeling about partition, Jackie Shroff, who plays Salman's father said, "Partition is not good. When I played a trainmaster in 'Bharat', I came to know what must have happened. I have heard and read about it but I felt it when I did 'Bharat'.

Helmed by Zafar, the film is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

Apart from Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, the film also stars and who plays the female protagonist in the film. The cast list also includes Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, and in pivotal roles. cast list includes

'Bharat' is scheduled to release on June 5.

