CBFC denies banning 'No fathers in Kashmir'

The (CBFC) on Thursday 'clarified' it has not imposed any band on Oscar-nominated Ashvin Kumar's ' '

Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt, whose mother Soni stars in the film, had taken to to urge the to 'lift the ban'.

She tweeted, "Was soo looking forward to mom's @nofathers_movie #nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Really hope the would #lifttheban. It's a film about empathy & compassion.. let's give love a chance!"

However, according to Tushar Karmarkar, Regional Officer, CBFC, Mumbai, the news of the ban is "completely false."

"We are disappointed with the misinformation being spread about the film 'No fathers in Kashmir'. Any news of banning this film is completely false. And all responsible people should take account of that," he said.

Karmarkar further stated that the "filmmakers of 'No fathers in Kashmir' have already been offered an adult certificate, and the reasons thereof have clearly been communicated to them. It's unfortunate that unwarranted pressure is being put by spreading misinformation of a 'ban'."

The film, a love story of two 16-year-olds who are individually searching for their missing father, stars Razdan, Anshuman Jha and Kulbulshan Kharbanda.

