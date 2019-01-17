Steve Carell to star in comedy based on Trump's 'Space Force'

It seems that and are reuniting! will get together with creator for a Netflix series inspired by Donald Trump's idea for a as the sixth branch of the military.

The series will be co-created by and his former Office showrunner Daniels. Carell will star in the series, which is being described as a workplace comedy centered on people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services, wrote The

Daniels will produce alongside Carell and 3 Arts' Howard Klein, with the trio reuniting following their collaboration on NBC's An episode count has not been determined as scripts for the comedy have yet to be written.

is Carell's latest TV foray and first long-term commitment since he wrapped his seven-season run on

The actor, currently starring in the features Beautiful Boy, Vice and Welcome to Marwen, signed on as the male lead in Apple's morning show drama in October.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)