Steve Carell to star in comedy based on Trump's 'Space Force'

Washington D.C. [USA] 

It seems that Steve Carell and Greg Daniels are reuniting! Carell will get together with The Office creator for a Netflix series inspired by President Donald Trump's idea for a space force as the sixth branch of the military.

The series will be co-created by Carell and his former Office showrunner Daniels. Carell will star in the series, which is being described as a workplace comedy centered on people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services, wrote The Hollywood Reporter.

Daniels will executive produce alongside Carell and 3 Arts' Howard Klein, with the trio reuniting following their collaboration on NBC's The Office. An episode count has not been determined as scripts for the comedy have yet to be written.

Space Force is Carell's latest TV foray and first long-term commitment since he wrapped his seven-season run on The Office.

The actor, currently starring in the features Beautiful Boy, Vice and Welcome to Marwen, signed on as the male lead in Apple's Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon morning show drama in October.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 22:45 IST

