Carmen Chaplin to direct documentary on Charlie Chaplin

Charlie Chaplin's granddaughter Carmen is all set to direct a theatrical documentary on the legendary comedian, which will be titled 'Charlie Chaplin, a Man of the World'.

The upcoming film will present a largely unexplored, new facets of the creator of the iconic character - The Tramp, reported Variety.

Moreover, Carmen is also co-writing the documentary's screenplay with Amaia Remirez.

It is being produced by Stany Coppet, Dolores Chaplin and Ashim Balla. Remirez, Nano Arrieta and Silvia Martinez are also joining the project as producers.

The documentary is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2020.

"Determined to subvert audience expectations of a documentary on the silent film master, the storytellers envisage a dynamic fusion of animation, film excerpts, interviews with artists and Chaplin's children, and cinema verite footage of Roma life today coming together to a soundtrack of new interpretations of Chaplin's original compositions," the filmmakers said in a statement.

First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 18:15 IST

