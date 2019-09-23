Kim, Kendall evoke laughter as they step on stage at 2019 Emmys

As Kardashian sisters - Kim and Kendall Jenner stepped on the stage to present the outstanding reality TV series at the 2019 Emmy Awards, they drew laughter from the audience as soon as they began their speech.

"Our family knows first hand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves, telling their stories, unfiltered and unscripted," People quoted Kim as saying causing laughter to break out.

However, the two didn't let it heckle their speech and continued to say further.

Their 22-year old sister, Kylie was also scheduled to go on the stage with them, but she didn't attend the event as she was sick, according to a source.

Meanwhile, another Kardashian sister - Khloe, quipped about her sisters' being too busy at the Emmys that they forget to live-tweet their reality show's new episode with her.

"I'm here lol #KUWTK," she tweeted.

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' is currently airing its 17th season on E!

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards aired live on Fox from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. For the first time since 2003, and taking a cue from this year's Oscars, which recently went without a host, the Emmys went host-less this year.

