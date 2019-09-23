It's all love: Billy Porter denies his side-eye reaction to RuPaul during Emmys

Billy Porter might have made history by taking home the award in the 'Lead Actor in a Drama Series' category, for his role in 'Pose', at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, but the actor's reaction to RuPaul accepting an award at the event prompted netizens to speculate something fishy between the two.

However, Porter made it clear that he has nothing but love for RuPaul, reported People.

It happened during the Emmys on Sunday night when RuPaul took the stage after his show 'RuPaul's Drag Race' bagged the trophy for outstanding reality TV series.

As the 58-year old host delivered his speech, Porter sitting in the audience was captured with a blank expression on his face and seemingly giving a side-eye.

Following this, netizens played the speculation game thinking that there was some underlying drama between the two.

After winning the Emmy award, Porter addressed the reporters where he cleared all the rumours being surfaced.

"Let me make this clear right now in this room to everybody. Right now. There was never a side-eye coming from me. There's never anything negative coming from me. You're never going to get from it. Okay. It's all love, all love, it's all positivity. Don't come to me with that," People quoted him as saying.

Porter even added that the cameras likely caught him at the wrong time and thanked his friend for helping him.

"They can catch me and it can look like a side-eye, [but] RuPaul is a friend of mine. I am so proud of him. I stand on his shoulders. I stand on his shoulders. He is doing it. He paved the way for me, so there's never a side-eye about that," he added.

Porter on Sunday night became the first openly gay black man to be nominated -- and win -- an Emmy for outstanding actor in a drama series.

