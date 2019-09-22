Carolina Marina lifts China Open title

Olympic gold medalist Carolina Marin defeated Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying 14-21, 21-17, 21-18 in the women's badminton singles final match to lift the China Open title here on Sunday.

In the 65-minute-long clash, Spain's Marin lost the first game but made a comeback in the next two games to clinch the title encounter.

On Saturday, Marin had defeated Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 20-22, 21-13, 21-18 in a semifinal match to reach final of the tournament.

Marin, 26, is returning to the court after eight months as she had knee surgery. She missed the BWF World Championships which concluded last month in Basel, Switzerland.

