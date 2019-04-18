Case registered against Sreedharan Pillai for giving communal speech

Police registered a case against BJP State Sreedharan on Thursday on charges of giving a communal speech against the Muslim community.

The case was booked under section 153A for promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion.

The State stroked a controversy on Sunday after his remarks against the Muslim community, while addressing a public meeting in Attingal,

Citing a ritual all Muslim males undergo, had said that the members of the community can be identified "after removing their clothes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)