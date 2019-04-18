ECI warns Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi over 'Modi ki Sena' comment

The (ECI) on Thursday warned Abbas over his 'Modi ki Sena' comment, asking him to desist from using references to security forces for political propaganda and to be careful in future.

"Whereas, the District Election Officer, had issued a show cause notice ... to Sh Abbas Naqvi, of Minority Affairs, Govt. of India, for violation of certain provisions of Model Code of Conduct by making references to the Defence Forces during a public meeting held on 03.04.2019 in Rampur," the ECI order referring to said.

"The Commission has carefully gone through the contents and averments made in the aforesaid letter dated 08 April 2019, of Sh Abbas Naqvi, wherein he has inter-alia accepted using words "Modi ki Sena"," it added.

The ECI stated in its order that "the Commission has again seen the video recording of Naqvi's speech and is convinced that the statement made by him are not in line with the spirit of the Commission's multiple advisories to the political parties/campaigners/candidates, to desist, as part of their election campaigning, from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of the Defence Forces."

This came after was purportedly heard making "Modi ki Sena" comment at a rally in in

"Ab dikkat yeh hui ki party, Samajwadi Party, sab chilaane lage ki bhai yeh jo Modi ji ne ghus ghus kar, Modiji ki sena ne ghus ghus kar ke aatankwaadiyo ko tabaah kiyaa uskaa saboot to dikhaa do' (But the problem is that the Congress, SP and BSP started demanding proof of the attack carried out by 'Modiji ki Sena')," Naqvi was heard purportedly saying in a video.

The ECI has barred Chief Yogi Adityanath, (BSP) supremo Mayawati, and from election campaigning for a limited time period for their alleged controversial comments during poll rallies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)