Criminal complaint filed in Delhi court against Rahul Gandhi

A criminal complaint has been filed in a against for allegedly making derogatory statements against the

The complaint has been registered in by Joginder Tuli, an practising in the of

The complainant has sought the direction from the police to charge under sedition case.

The complainant said in October 2016, Gandhi had accused of political exploitation of sacrifices of soldiers in remarks that came in the wake of cross-LoC surgical strikes on terror launch pads in PoK.

Recently Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in has , asked how come all "thieves" have Modi as the common surname as he attacked over the issue of corruption.

"But tell me one thing...Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi...how come they all have Modi as a common name. How come all the thieves have Modi as the common name?" Gandhi had asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at the scion and said it was done only to get some applause and insult the 'chowkidars' (watchman), while referring to himself.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)