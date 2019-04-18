LS Polls: Shatrughan Sinha campaigns for wife Poonam, praises SP-BSP-RLD alliance

-
ALSO READ
Cong releases new list, Shatrughan Sinha to contest from Patna Sahib
Cong fields Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib
BJP likely to replace Shatrughan Sinha with Ravi Shankar Prasad for Patna Sahib
Cong fields Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib
I am able and capable of answering back, says Shatrughan Sinha
-
Rebel BJP leader and Congress candidate from Patna Sahib constituency, Shatrughan Sinha, campaigned for his wife Poonam Sinha, who filed her nomination from Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.
Poonam Sinha, who is contesting as Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate, is pitted against BJP MP and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the constituency.
Accompanied by his wife and SP leader Dimple Yadav during a road show, Shatrughan Sinha praised BSP-SP-RLD alliance in the state.
"I have never seen such a powerful and huge gathering. This has been possible only through the blessings of Mulayam Singh Yadav, co-operation of BSP's Mayawati and hard work of RLD's Ajit Singh," he said.
While praising SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Sinha said, "Grand alliance has the power of youth with it and the example is Akhilesh Yadav, who is a youth icon not only in Uttar Pradesh but also throughout the country."
The Congress leader said, "I am here not only for SP and BSP but also for my wife, Poonam Sinha...The elections this time are being held to bring a change, it will be fought for a cause of development...the development of the city, state and country."
"The elections this time are for reclaiming country's lost pride and to fight against the injustices," he added.
Shatrughan Sinha who has joined Congress recently will be contesting against BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna Sahib Constituency in Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU