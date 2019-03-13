JUST IN
Coal block scam: CBI court allows Naveen Jindal to contest Lok Sabha polls

CBI court exempted Naveen Jindal from personal appearance till June 30

ANI  |  General News 

Naveen Jindal
Naveen Jindal, Group Chairman, Jindal Steel & Power

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here on Wednesday allowed Congress leader and businessman Naveen Jindal to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha election.

Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar while hearing an application filed by Jindal also exempted him from personal appearance till June 30.

Jindal also mentioned in his application that he is two-time member of Lok Sabha and wishes to contest again from the same seat--Kurukshetra.

Jindal, who is an accused in a case pertaining to the coal block scam, had moved an application in the court seeking exemption from personal appearance till September to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha election from Kurukshetra in Haryana.

In August last year, an additional charge of abetment to bribe was framed against Jindal and others

Abetment of bribery is a punishable offense under Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, with imprisonment for a term of six months to five years.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities pertaining to Urtan North Coal Block in Madhya Pradesh on the condition of furnishing a bond of Rs 1 lakh each.
First Published: Wed, March 13 2019. 21:12 IST

