CBI-police showdown: CBI to knock SC doors; Kejriwal, Tejashwi to visit Mamata

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav are slated to visit West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on her "Save the Constitution" dharna for nearly twelve hours amid the ongoing faceoff between the Kolkata Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Meanwhile, the investigative agency is set to approach the Supreme Court on the matter, alleging "non-cooperation" by Kolkata Police.
Also, a high-level delegation comprising Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav, national vice president of BJP S. S. Ahluwalia, and Anil Baluni are slated to visit the Election Commission over the midnight drama that unfolded in West Bengal.
A full-blown showdown between the West Bengal government and the Centre erupted as a CBI team moved to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The CBI team was unceremoniously denied entry to Kolkata Police chief's residence and then detained.
Escalating her confrontation with the Centre, Banerjee started a sit-in protest last night against the Narendra Modi government's "coup".
Extending support to Mamata, Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers staged a 'rail roko protest' in Rishra and Asansol over the ongoing issue. TMC cadre also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Modi in Asansol.
