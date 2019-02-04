Mahila Congress to lodge complaint on 'malicious' online campaign against Priyanka Gandhi

-
The Congress' Mahila wing will on Monday file a complaint at the BKC Cyber Crime Police Station here for a 'malicious' online campaign against newly-appointed general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
"As we are witnessing that the entry of Priyanka Gandhi in politics has led to BJP leaders making misogynistic comments but since past few days a derogatory thread against her physical appearance is being unleashed into social media which is completely unacceptable," read a statement from the Mahila Congress.
Last month, Priyanka was appointed as Congress party's general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, an important battleground in general elections.
Since then, she has been targeted by several leaders of the BJP.
Surendra Singh a BJP legislator, had last week called Congress president Rahul Gandhi as "Raavan" and Priyanka as "Surpanakha"- the demons from Hindu epic Ramayana.
