Six trains diverted following Seemanchal Express accident

Six trains have been diverted following the Seemanchal Express accident that claimed seven lives and left over 27 injured.
Trains including Guwahati- Anand Vihar Terminal North East Express, Jogbani- Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanachal Express, Saharsa-Patliputra Janhit Express, Delhi-Dibrugarh Express, New Delhi- Dibrugarh Town Rajdhani Express and Anand Vihar-Naharlagun Arunachal Express have been diverted.
All trains diverted via Danapur-Mokama instead of Danapur-Patliputra-Barauni will stop at Patna Junction.
The trains running on the Barauni-Hajipur-Danapur route will be diverted to Barauni-Mokama Danapur, and trains will run on the Hajipur- Muzaffarpur-Samastipur- Barauni instead of Hajipur-Barauni. The
Railways informed that prima facie cause of the accident is a fracture in the rail track.
"Prima facie cause of Seemanchal Express accident is rail fracture of CMS X-Ing at Barauni end of station yard," said Rajesh Kumar, CPRO, East Central Railways (ECR).
