BSF apprehends Pakistani national near Gujarat Intl border

ANI  |  General News 

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Pakistani national from near the international border (IB) here on Thursday.

"The 35 to 40-year old alleged intruder was apprehended by the patrol party at border post-1123 by 79th battalion," officials said.

During searches, nothing suspicious was recovered from him. However, the identification of the person is yet to be established.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 12:06 IST

