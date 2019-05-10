CCTV in schools: SC issues notice to Delhi govt

The on Friday issued a notice to the on a PIL challenging its decision for the installation of CCTV cameras in government schools.

The petitioner in its plea to the judicature has stated that installation of 1.5 lakh cameras in all the classrooms and live streaming of footage will have psychological pressure on children. Besides, he also cited privacy issues.

A bench comprised of and Justice sought Delhi government's response within a span of six weeks.

Moreover, the bench also refused to pass interim order on stay of the government's decision.

