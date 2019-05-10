SC notifies benches to hear cases during summer vacation

The on Friday notified benches to hear cases during the court's summer vacation from May 13 to July 1.

will preside over the vacation bench from May 25 to May 30 along with Justice MR

During the first part of the break from May 13 to May 28, Justices and will hear cases from May 13 to May 20, Justices and MR from May 21 to May 24, while Gogoi and Justice from May 25 to May 28.

In the second part of the vacation from May 29 to June 13, Justices Gogoi and Shah will hear cases from May 29 to May 30, Justices L and Shah from May 31 to June 2 , Justices and Shah from June 3 to June 5 and Justices Banerjee and from June 6 to June 13.

The benches for the third part of the vacation from June 14 to June 30 will be notified later.

The apex court will reopen on July 2.

