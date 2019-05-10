SC agrees to hear petition on financial irregularities of over 31 lakh NGOs

The on Friday agreed to hear a petition contending that over 31 lakh Non-Governmental (NGO) used public money but failed to explain their spending, on August 21.

The petition in this regard was filed by an Manohar Lal Sharma on August 21, 2017.

In 2017, based on a writ petition filed by ML Sharma alleging misuse of funds by Anna Hazare's NGO Hind Swaraj Trust, the top court had directed the government to audit nearly 30 lakh NGO.

The had also pulled up at the incumbent government for failing to put in place a regulatory mechanism to keep a tab on the financial activities of NGOs in the country.

